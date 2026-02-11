83 peaks in Uttarakhand are now open for mountaineering

This month, the Uttarakhand state government officially opened 83 major Himalayan peaks for mountaineering expeditions. This initiative, spearheaded by Uttarakhand’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to position the state as a premier global hub for adventure tourism while boosting the local economy in remote border regions. The 83 peaks are located across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, spanning the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal. These summits range in altitude from 5,700 metres to 7,756 metres.

Notable peaks included in this list are Mount Kamet (7,756m – the second-highest peak in Uttarakhand), Nanda Devi East (7,434 – one of the most iconic and revered summits), Chaukhamba Group (renowned for its massive four-pillared structure) and other iconic names like Trishul, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli and Neelkanth. The government has introduced significant fee waivers to reduce financial barriers.