Landmarks of love

Light was fading fast as we trundled on a dirt track past fields of wheat and cotton towards the India-Pakistan border. Our hearts were pounding with excitement. We couldn’t believe it when we first saw ‘Laila Majnu Mazar’ on Google Maps, just short of Fort Abbas in Pakistan, beside unintelligible squiggles in Urdu.

Agriculturists from Punjab who had been resettled in this tract of Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, gawked as we rushed past, raising dust. Near the fenced border, a BSF (Border Security Force) guard stopped us. “Laila Majnu Mazaar, Laila Majnu Mazar,” we chirped like lost lovebirds. We were reprimanded for our suspiciously speedy approach and redirected to the correct location.

Having survived the crosshairs of the BSF, by the time we reached the tomb, caretaker Mahinder Singh was ready to lock up. We entreated him to leave the site open and rushed past the milestone marker ‘Laila Majnu.’ We had seen movies, heard songs and read tales about the legendary lovers… never in our wildest dreams did we imagine were real people. A signboard mentioned that the bodies of Laila-Majnu were interred here. The original makbara (tomb), supposedly 800-years-old, was renovated by the BSF. The love story is believed to be older, dating back to the 7th century.