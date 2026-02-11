Three new tourist attractions to explore in Delhi

Air India unveiled its first-ever flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), opening to guests on February 16. Spanning 16,000 square feet (with some reports indicating up to 30,000 sqft), the lounge can accommodate roughly 300 guests and features a blend of heritage-inspired jharokha latticework and modern luxury. It boasts specialised zones like The Aviator’s speakeasy-style bar inspired by JRD Tata’s 1932 flight, The Globetrotter’s Study (a quiet workspace with a curated book collection), Crystal Bar (located in the First Class section) and Serenity Area & Sleep Suites dedicated to rest. The lounge also includes an immigration desk (in partnership with the Bureau of Immigration) to allow premium passengers to clear formalities directly from the special lounge.

Lastly, the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival is scheduled for February 28 to March 1. Held at the UNESCO-awarded Sunder Nursery, opposite Humayun’s Tomb, the event headlines artistes like Sona Mohapatra, Daler Mehndi, Sonam Kalra and the Murad Ali Ensemble. All the performances are split across two stages: Samaa (Main Stage) and Bebaak (Contemporary Stage). Festival goers can also indulge in The Sufi Bazaar, a marketplace for artisanal, sustainable products like handwoven textiles and traditional perfumes (attars), alongside a food court offering heritage -inspired Mughal and regional dishes.