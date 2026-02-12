AI insiders warn of existential risks and human cost

As artificial intelligence accelerates, unease is growing inside the very companies building it. Researchers at Anthropic and engineers at OpenAI are openly questioning AI’s impact on jobs, ethics and human relevance.

At Anthropic, the departure of safety researcher Mrinank Sharma has drawn attention. Sharma joined the company in 2023 and led its Safeguards Research Team. Educated at the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge, he resigned with a public note outlining his concerns.

“The world is in peril. And not just from AI, or bio-weapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment,” he wrote. “We appear to be approaching a threshold where our wisdom must grow in equal measure to our capacity to affect the world, lest we face the consequences.”

Sharma also suggested tensions between corporate values and workplace realities. “Throughout my time here, I've repeatedly seen how hard it is to truly let our values govern our actions,” he said. He added that pressures inside organisations and across society often make it difficult to prioritise what matters most.