HDD maker Western Digital expands platforms business to power AI data centres

Western Digital, a storage solutions company, has announced the expansion of its platforms business and unveiled plans for larger and more efficient hard drives to support artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide. At its Innovation Day 2026, the company highlighted its roadmap to launch significantly larger hard drives. WD aims to release 40-terabyte (TB) drives in 2026, increase capacity to 60TB later, and eventually reach 100TB by 2029. These high-capacity drives are primarily designed for large cloud companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Larger drives mean fewer physical units are required, which helps reduce costs and save space in data centres.

“If there is no HDD, there is no AI. Even today, 80% of the data centre's storage is on HDD,” said Owais Mohammed, Director Sales, MEA & India, Western Digital.

India’s data centre capacity is also expanding rapidly due to AI adoption, the rollout of 5G, and data localisation requirements. Industry projections suggest capacity could reach 9 gigawatts (GW) by 2032 and up to 14 GW by 2035.