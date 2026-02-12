How new IT rules fight deepfakes and harmful AI content

Synthetically generated info

The 2026 amendments focus mainly on a category called Synthetically Generated Information (SGI). As defined under the amended IT Rules, SGI refers only to artificial or algorithmically created or altered audio, visual or audio-visual content that appears real and may be mistaken for genuine people or events.

These include deepfake videos, AI-generated or AI-altered images, and cloned or synthetic voice recordings. Importantly, text-only content is not classified as SGI under this definition. However, the rules clarify that if synthetic audio or visual content is used to commit an unlawful act, it will still be treated as “information” under relevant legal provisions.

This ensures legal implications for deepfakes or cloned audio shared along with captions, descriptions or posts. For instance, a deepfake video shared with a misleading caption, or a cloned voice recording falsely impersonating an official, will be treated as SGI. A chatbot-generated text article without any synthetic audio, image or video will not fall under SGI, though it may still be illegal depending on its content.

Mandatory labelling of AI-generated content

Under the new regulations, lawful AI-generated content must carry clear and prominent labelling to ensure users are not misled. Visual and audiovisual content, such as images or videos, must display a visible label within the content itself stating that it is “synthetically generated.” This label cannot be hidden in captions, descriptions or metadata and must be easily noticeable while viewing the content.

For audio-only content, a clear disclosure such as “This audio is synthetically generated” must be played at the beginning of the recording. Wherever technically feasible, such content must also include permanent embedded metadata or technical provenance mechanisms to support traceability and prevent tampering.

What the rules do not affect

The amendments make it clear that routine, good-faith uses of technology will not be treated as SGI. This includes basic editing, educational or illustrative material, and accessibility improvements, as long as these do not materially alter the original content or create false documents or records.

Lawful uses such as clearly labelled satire or creative synthetic works may also be allowed, provided they do not violate any law and are properly declared as synthetic. However, AI-generated fake certificates, forged identity documents, fabricated official letters or false electronic records are explicitly excluded from these protections and may be treated as unlawful SGI or false records.