Now, Google Photos can turn you into a meme

Google Photos is no longer just a place to store holiday snaps and family pictures. It has stepped into internet culture with a bold new artificial intelligence feature called Me Meme, and it is spreading fast.

The new tool lets people turn their own selfies into ready-made memes. Instead of downloading a separate app, users can now create personalised viral images directly inside Google Photos.

The feature was first noticed hidden in development code in October 2025. It officially launched in late January 2026 and is now rolling out widely to Android and iPhone users across the US. It sits inside the Google Photos “Create” tab, linking your camera roll directly with popular meme culture.

Expansion to the UK, India and other regions is expected during the second quarter of 2026.