From Tadoba to Konaseema: A young tiger’s 650-km odyssey across 3 states

A three-and-a-half-year-old tiger’s 650-kilometre travel from Tadoba in Maharashtra to Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh has drawn attention not only for the distance it covered but for what its journey revealed about India’s tiger corridors, and about how people respond when wild animals appear at the edges of human habitation.
The young male is believed to have dispersed from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, part of the larger Central India–Eastern Ghats tiger landscape. Moving through Telangana, it was first reported on January 20 near Kovatiguntla village, close to the Andhra Pradesh border. Over the following days, the tiger traversed forest fringes, reaching Koyyalagudem in Eluru district and later crossing the Godavari River near Pattiseema on January 30.
Its presence in the Godavari districts soon drew widespread attention. “The animal moved through Bottayagudem and Polavaram mandals, occasionally preying on cattle, before entering East Godavari district on January 31. From there, it passed through Seethanagaram, Rajanagaram and Rajamahendravaram Rural mandals, largely travelling at night and avoiding direct human contact,” explained East Godavari forest range officer (FRO) Daveed Raju. Despite moving across densely populated areas and even crossing a national highway, the tiger did not attack humans.
On February 6, after days of tracking and coordinated planning, forest officials tranquilised the animal at Kurmapuram village under Rayavaram mandal in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. It was subsequently shifted to the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam.
The operation involved more than 500 personnel, including 12 forest department teams, 200–300 police personnel, wildlife experts from organisations such as WWF and RESQ, and veterinary specialists. “On the day of tranquilisation, it was nearly a six-hour operation. Our priority was to ensure the tiger was captured safely and that no human life was endangered,” said V. Prabhakara Rao, divisional forest officer of East Godavari district.
Despite the fear that naturally accompanies a 200-kilogram predator, the tiger’s behaviour was remarkably non-aggressive. As it moved through the paddy fields of Seethanagaram and the suburbs of Rajamahendravaram, the big cat avoided conflict at every turn. While a few heads of cattle were lost which was a necessity for a predator on a long-distance march, the tiger never once charged a human.
“Tigers are highly territorial,” explains Dr. Phaneendra Andra, veterinary assistant surgeon, former senior veterinarian at Indira Gandhi Zoologiocal Park, Vizag, who was part of the capture team. “Dispersal usually happens when a young tiger seeks a territory of its own that fulfills three needs: food, water, and a mate. This tiger was simply looking for a home, navigating through human settlements with surprising stealth and restraint.”
As the tiger moved closer to urban centers like Rajamahendravaram, the mission became as much about crowd control as it was about wildlife management. Craze for social media content acted as a double-edged sword, as it drew thousands of curious onlookers. In Kurmapuram, where the tiger was eventually cornered, the scene resembled a festival rather than a rescue operation. “This region is not accustomed to tiger presence. Much of what we saw was curiosity,” DFO Rao observed.
At several locations, large crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the animal, often attempting to record videos on mobile phones. While officials managed the situation without major incident, the gatherings posed challenges during tracking and tranquilisation.
Wildlife experts stress that such instances call for calm and informed response. “Human behaviour significantly influences the outcome of wildlife encounters,” Dr. Andra said, further opining, “Preparedness, patience and adherence to official advisories make a measurable difference.”
Currently housed at the ARC, the tiger’s stay appears temporary. High-level sources within the expert committee confirm the young male is in good physical condition and remarkably healthy. Given its fitness and the strong survival instincts displayed during the 650-km odyssey, officials are leaning toward a re-release. Once safety protocols and site selection are complete, this traveller will return to a protected wild habitat.