From Tadoba to Konaseema: A young tiger’s 650-km odyssey across 3 states

A three-and-a-half-year-old tiger’s 650-kilometre travel from Tadoba in Maharashtra to Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh has drawn attention not only for the distance it covered but for what its journey revealed about India’s tiger corridors, and about how people respond when wild animals appear at the edges of human habitation.

The young male is believed to have dispersed from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, part of the larger Central India–Eastern Ghats tiger landscape. Moving through Telangana, it was first reported on January 20 near Kovatiguntla village, close to the Andhra Pradesh border. Over the following days, the tiger traversed forest fringes, reaching Koyyalagudem in Eluru district and later crossing the Godavari River near Pattiseema on January 30.

Its presence in the Godavari districts soon drew widespread attention. “The animal moved through Bottayagudem and Polavaram mandals, occasionally preying on cattle, before entering East Godavari district on January 31. From there, it passed through Seethanagaram, Rajanagaram and Rajamahendravaram Rural mandals, largely travelling at night and avoiding direct human contact,” explained East Godavari forest range officer (FRO) Daveed Raju. Despite moving across densely populated areas and even crossing a national highway, the tiger did not attack humans.