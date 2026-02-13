Global economic growth driving alarming biodiversity loss: report

A new assessment report by an intergovernmental panel has flagged an urgent alarm about the current global economic growth which it says is leading to biodiversity loss. Conversely, the continuous decline in biodiversity poses critical and pervasive risks to the economy, financial stability and human well-being.

The existing incentive system promotes industrial and economic activities that are harming biodiversity. The report reveals that there is significantly more spending on activities that damage biodiversity than on conservation and restoration efforts.

Globally, it says, governments are spending up to $7.3 trillion on subsidies that support activities driving biodiversity loss such as agriculture, fossil fuels, infrastructure and fisheries. Only 3 per cent of that amount (around $220 billion) is allocated to nature restoration, conservation and sustainable use. This indicates that damaging biodiversity is often seen as more profitable than conserving it.

“Business as usual may once have seemed profitable in the short term but the impacts across multiple businesses can aggregate to create global consequences that could cross ecological tipping points,” said Prof Stephen Polasky (USA), co-chair of the assessment.

The findings of the report emphasise that businesses and biodiversity are symbiotically dependent on each other. The report, ‘Methodological Assessment Report on the Impact and Dependence of Business on Biodiversity and Nature’s Contributions to People’ (also known as the Business and Biodiversity Report), was released by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) following approval from its 150-plus member governments.