Odisha is creating green jobs faster than it is building skills

Walk into any ITI classroom in Angul or Jharsuguda and you will see young men and women training for an economy that no longer exists. Many still aspire to permanent jobs in government departments, thermal plants or large factories. Those jobs are quietly shrinking. The new ones are emerging elsewhere — in solar parks, battery plants, EV workshops, waste-processing units and green hydrogen hubs. This is the silent churn in Odisha’s labour market. The state is already attracting large investments in renewable energy, electric mobility, green manufacturing and the circular economy. These projects will create thousands of jobs in the coming years. But will these jobs go to local youth?

To answer that, we must be clear about what green jobs actually mean. These are not just office jobs in climate organisations. They include the technician installing solar plants, the fitter maintaining energy-efficient machinery, the mechanic repairing EVs, the worker handling batteries safely and the small entrepreneur running a waste-reuse unit. These are frontline jobs that reduce pollution, save resources and build resilience, while anchoring local economies.

Our recent study shows that Odisha’s near-term green job pipeline is already sizeable. Between 2023 and 2025, planned green projects generated close to 1 lakh jobs across manufacturing, construction, installation, operations and related services. Green sectors can generate up to 10 lakh jobs by 2030 across 28 value chains, from renewable power and storage to green hydrogen, EVs, batteries, bioenergy and circular economy activities. With a solar target of 7.5 GW by 2030, this is a structural transformation of Odisha’s economy.