10-15K born with thalassemia major every year in India

Thalassemia continues to pose a serious public health challenge in India, with thousands of children dependent on lifelong blood transfusions and careful monitoring. While advances in screening and treatment have improved survival and quality of life, gaps remain in awareness, prevention and access to newer therapies. Hemant Kumar Rout discusses the evolving landscape of thalassemia management with Prof Rabindra Kumar Jena, director of clinical haematology, BMT and cellular therapy at Utkal Hospital, Bhubaneswar. Edited excerpts:

Blood disorders are often underdiagnosed in India. What are the most common haematological conditions you see in the country?

It’s true that the blood disorders are under-diagnosed across the country despite its incidence being highest among all the disciplines. About 60% of the Indian population suffer from anaemia as per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-V). Genetic blood diseases like sickle cell disease and thalassemia constitute about 3-8% and 3-4% of the Indian population respectively as per the latest data generated by National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Programme (NSAEP). Platelet disorders including ITP, coagulation disorders like Haemophilia, haematological cancer like leukaemia, myeloma and lymphoma etc are also seen commonly in the country.

How serious is the burden of thalassemia?

About 10,000-15,000 infants are born with thalassemia major annually who require regular blood transfusion and other medication for survival. On an average ₹2 Lakh is spent per annum for optimal management of each thalassemia child. In addition, the loss of working days by parents adds on leading to tremendous socio economic burden.