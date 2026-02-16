Managing thalassemia

For nearly a decade, Rohit spent his childhood in hospital wards instead of playgrounds. Diagnosed with beta thalassemia major at just six months of age, he needed blood transfusions before he could even walk. Every three to four weeks, his family had to arrange blood, travel long distances and bear mounting medical expenses.

Son of a private company employee from Solapur in Maharashtra, he suffered all through as weakness, stunted growth and frequent infections became part of his early memories. He had already undergone over 10 years of uninterrupted transfusion therapy by the time he was 12.

“When he came to us, his iron levels were extremely high and both the liver and spleen were significantly enlarged because of years of transfusions,” said Dr Raghuram CP, senior consultant in paediatric haematology, oncology and bone marrow transplantation (BMT) at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru.

After months of careful preparation to reduce iron toxicity and stabilise his condition, the medical team planned a bone marrow transplant. The donor was his elder sister, who stepped forward just before her own marriage. “We first had to aggressively manage the iron overload with medications and injections before we went for the transplant. Now he is completely transfusion-free. He is going to school and doing well,” said Dr Raghuram, who treated the child.

Rohit’s story mirrors that of thousands of children across the country, where thalassemia remains one of the most serious inherited blood disorders. India is estimated to have over one lakh to 1.5 lakh patients living with thalassemia major, while nearly 42 million people are carriers of the thalassemia trait. Every year, around 15,000 children are born with thalassemia.

Early warning signs often missed

Thalassemia is a common inherited haemoglobin disorder caused by mutations in the alpha and beta globin genes, resulting in impaired haemoglobin synthesis and ineffective erythropoiesis. Symptoms typically appear between six months and two years of age in its severe form. Parents can notice persistent pallor, excessive tiredness, irritability and poor feeding.