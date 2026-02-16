Myths busters

Myth: Thalassemia is contagious

Fact: Thalassemia is passed from parents to their off-springs through the defective gene. It cannot spread to others through touch, sharing food or utensils, or through cough and cold.

Myth: Only children of affected parents get thalassemia

Fact: If both parents are carriers (thalassemia minor/trait), they can have a child with thalassemia major, even if the parents are completely healthy and have never required transfusion.

Myth: Thalassemia minor is a disease

Fact: Thalassemia minor (trait) is not a disease. Carriers usually live normal lives and may have only mild anaemia. They are normal individuals and are not considered patients.

Myth: Blood transfusions can cure thalassemia

Fact: Regular transfusions help patients with thalassemia major to survive and grow normally, but they do not cure the disease. The only established curative option (so far) is allogeneic stem cell transplant as cellular therapy is still evolving.

