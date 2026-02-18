Between rocks and roars: An escape to the remote Rajasthan wilderness of Jawai

What makes this safari experience stand out is that Jawai offers a distinct, flexible and often less-restricted experience compared to India’s strictly zoned national parks, with no rigid, fenced-off areas or fixed-gate restrictions. As a community-led conservation reserve rather than a national park, it features open, rugged landscapes where tourists can explore freely while maintaining a safe distance from the fauna.

While one might already brush this off as a wildlife spot, let us tell you that Jawai is a premier destination for off-roading and bouldering. The area features intense 4x4 trails, rock crawling and guided, easy-to-moderate trekking on granite hills, making it a hotspot for adventure enthusiasts. Our experiences of off-roading were nothing short of exhilarating. The formations look impossibly smooth, yet the vehicle maintains remarkable grip as it climbs. At certain points, the jeep tilts at what feels like almost ninety degrees, both on the ascent and the descent, making the experience all the more thrilling. It is in those very moments, when your stomach is tied in knots, that you instinctively look beyond the jeep and take in the vastness of the landscape before you. Opting for evening safaris around sunset made our trip even more special. As the sun dipped lower, the hills were bathed in warm golden light, the waters of the Jawai Dam shimmered in the distance and the changing hues of the sky created a truly magical atmosphere. And the cherry on top? Most luxury camps in Jawai conclude the day with a sunset ‘high tea’ served atop one of the region’s striking granite hills — an indulgent pause framed by wild hares hopping about (if you are lucky though).

The true magic of Jawai lies in the Rabari tribe, a semi-nomadic community of pastoralists recognisable by their signature red turbans and white tunics. The Rabaris believe leopards are the guardians of their local deities and temples. They view the cats as sacred; if a leopard preys on their livestock, they often see it as a divine offering rather than a loss to be retaliated against. It is common to see a Rabari shepherd grazing his flock at the base of a hill while a leopard watches from a ledge just above.