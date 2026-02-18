Head to Braj for Holi

In the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh — the heartland of Lord Krishna — Holi isn’t just a day; it’s a 40-day Rangotsav, the festival of colours. While most of India celebrates for 24 hours, the towns of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana and Nandgaon transform into a living canvas for weeks. The festival officially began on Basant Panchami, with the traditional installation of the daanda (festival baton) in temples.

For those who wish to experience the festival, head to the Shriji Temple in Barsana on February 24 for Laddu Holi as priests and devotees play with sweets. The next couple of days, that is 26 and 27, Barsana and Nandgaon observe Lathmar Holi. Rooted in the legend of Krishna teasing Radha, women of the village defend their territory with lathis (bamboo sticks) while men protect themselves with shields. February 27/28 brings in Phoolon ki Holi at Vrindavan, where priests shower the crowd with quintals of rose and marigold petals.