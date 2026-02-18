India’s 1st musical coastal road opens in Mumbai

Travellers wishing to experience a fascinating blend of urban engineering and pop culture, head to Mumbai,which has recently unveiled India’s first Musical Road (also known as a Melody Road) on the iconic Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road. This new musical destination is located on the northbound carriageway (travelling from Nariman Point towards Worli). You will encounter it approximately 500 metres after you exit the underground tunnel at Breach Candy/Worli. It is specifically installed in the first lane (the one closest to the central divider).

If you want to hear the music, you must stay in this lane.

But how does it work? The song isn’t played through speakers. Instead, rumble strips or precise grooves have been carved into the asphalt at specific intervals. When your tyres roll over these grooves, they create vibrations that translate into audible musical notes inside your car. The sound is primarily heard inside the vehicle cabin and is designed not to create noise pollution for the surrounding coastal area. To hear the melody clearly, you have to be a bit of a conductor with your accelerator. You must maintain a steady speed of 70–80 km/h. If you go too fast, the song will sound high-pitched and rushed; if you go too slow, it will sound distorted or like regular road noise. Look for official signboards placed inside the tunnel at 500m, 100m and 60m before the stretch to help you prepare your speed and lane position.