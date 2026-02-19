Local for global: Showcasing Indian AI innovators

Indian technology companies showcased a wide range of artificial intelligence innovations at the five-day India AI Impact Summit, underlining the country’s rapid strides in next-generation technologies. While the summit faced controversy on the opening day over crowd mismanagement and allegations that some exhibitors presented Chinese robots as their own innovations, the overall event proved substantive. Technology leaders shared their vision for AI, and companies demonstrated advanced models, agents and robotics systems. It marked the first time India hosted such a large-scale technology event centred on the theme “AI for ALL”. We enlist some of Indian startups and companies showcasing their innovations and technologies in the Summit.
BharatGen
BharatGen, India’s flagship sovereign AI initiative, announced the launch of BharatGen Param2 17B MoE, a 17-billion-parameter multilingual Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) foundational model. The announcement at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being positioned as a significant step in India’s push for technological self-reliance in AI. Fully backed by the government,
BharatGen Param2 is trained on India-centric datasets under Bharat Data Sagar and supports all 22 Scheduled Indian languages. The BharatGen suite includes text, speech and document vision-language models. The initiative is managed by a consortium of IITs, with Prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan of IIT Bombay serving as Principal Investigator. According to Tracxn data, BharatGen received $11.25 million in grants from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in 2025.
Sarvam AI
Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI launched two large language models — a 30-billion-parameter model and a 105-billion-parameter model — both trained from scratch using a Mixture-of-Experts architecture. Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the 105-billion-parameter model outperforms DeepSeek’s R1, a 600-billion-parameter reasoning model released in January 2025. The company also introduced Sarvam Vision, a 3-billion-parameter vision-language system focused on optical character recognition and layout understanding of Indian documents. Its 105-billion-parameter model, Bulbul V3, is an advanced text-to-speech system trained in 11 languages, including English with an Indian accent. Founded in 2023 by Dr Vivek Raghavan and Dr Pratyush Kumar, the startup has raised ₹5.38 crore from investors including Peak XV Partners, Khosla Ventures and Madhavan Living Trust.
Gnani.ai
Gnani.ai unveiled Inya VoiceOS, a 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice foundational AI platform that processes and generates speech natively in acoustic and semantic space, eliminating intermediate transcription steps.
The model is trained on over 14 million hours of multilingual speech data and fine-tuned with more than 1.2 million hours of task-specific audio, supported by 8 trillion text tokens. Under the Inya VoiceOS stack, the company launched two models — Vachana STT (speech-to-text) and Vachana TTS (text-to-speech). Its clients include TVS Credit, Bajaj Group, Fibe and Muthoot Finance. The Bengaluru-based firm has raised $7.72 million from 25 investors, including Info Edge Ventures and Samsung Venture Investment, and has also received grants under the IndiaAI mission.
Addverb Technologies
Noida-headquartered Addverb Technologies drew significant attention at the summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting its stall to observe its robotics systems in action.
The company showcased humanoid robots designed for industrial surveillance and a one-armed robot aimed at healthcare deployment. It claims that 90% of its robots are “Made in India”, shifting focus toward physical AI and robotics manufacturing in the country.
Founded in 2016 by former Asian Paints executives Sangeet Kumar (CEO), Prateek Jain (COO), Bir Singh (CBO) and Satish Shukla (CMO), Addverb is backed by Reliance Industries and investor Jalaj Dani. According to Tracxn, the company has raised $66.9 million from eight investors and also received a grant of $16,290 from Europa in March 2023.
Eka Care
Bengaluru-based Eka Care announced a partnership with US chipmaker NVIDIA to develop India’s first offline-capable unified medical scribe model for secure, real-time clinical documentation. The company is using NVIDIA NeMo Curator to clean and organise large datasets of Indian medical conversations. Founded in 2020 by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli, Eka Care has digitised over 110 million health records and claims more than 50 million users. Its EkaScribe, an advanced AI Scribe, is designed specifically for the purpose of providing an easy, accurate, and rapid system to fill in our daily Medical Documents. For many Indian doctors, filling long notes after each consultation takes too much time. This is where EkaScribe steps in and completely transforms the workflow.
The company has raised $19.5 million from investors including 3one4 Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Mirae Assets.
Simplismart
Simplismart is a global AI infrastructure company founded in 2022 by Amritanshu Jain (Co-founder & CEO) and Devansh Ghatak (Co-founder & CTO), with its core engineering team based in India. The company builds software that enables enterprises and cloud providers to deploy, manage, and scale AI models efficiently in production environments. Simplismart focuses on the AI inference layer — where trained models are served in real time to applications — helping organisations optimise latency, throughput, reliability, and cost. Its platform provides orchestration, autoscaling, observability, and governance tools to run AI workloads across GPU environments without requiring teams to build complex serving systems in-house.
At the India AI Impact Summit, Simplismart announced the availability of its AI inference platform on NVIDIA’s GPU stack, enabling optimized deployment of AI workloads with integrated autoscaling and monitoring. The company works with enterprises and AI-native startups including Eros, Godrej, PhysicsWallah, and Shiprocket, supporting use cases such as conversational AI, voice systems, automation, analytics, and generative AI applications.
The Bengaluru-based company has raised $7.51 million, with its last funding round in June 2024. Investors include Google for Startups and Accel.
Netradyne
US-headquartered fleet safety technology firm Netradyne, which has major R&D operations in Bengaluru, showcased its Driver•i edge AI camera system for commercial fleets. Its new drowsiness detection capability attracted strong interest at the summit.
In February, Netradyne’s Indian arm raised $90 million in a Series D round led by Point72 Private Investments, Qualcomm Ventures and Pavilion Capital. The company has raised $297 million across six funding rounds from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Hyundai Cradle and Reliance Industries.
AuraML
AuraML launched AuraSim, a multimodal world simulation model that generates physics-ready, high-fidelity simulation environments for robots using inputs such as text, videos, floorplans and depth maps. Built leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Cosmos, AuraSim aims to reduce the time and cost required to develop robust physical AI systems. The Bengaluru-based startup has raised $1.23 million from Indian Angel Network and Turbostart. It was founded by Ayush Sharma (CEO) and Sarvagy Shah (Chief Revenue Officer).
SquadStack
Noida-based SquadStack announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate its “Conversational Superintelligence” enterprise voice AI platform.
The partnership leverages NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack to deliver low-latency, high-throughput inference for decision-capable voice systems at scale. Founded in 2017 by Apurv Agarwal (CEO), Kanika Jain and Vikas Gulati, the company has raised over $24 million. SquadStack operates a SaaS-enabled talent marketplace for sales, automating high-volume multilingual inbound and outbound calls.
Wadhwani AI
Wadhwani AI announced the launch of Google AI Professional Certificates in English and Hindi in collaboration with Google. Its AI-powered diabetic retinopathy screening solution, MadhuNetrAI — developed with AIIMS Delhi under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare — won the “AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge” at the summit.
Together, the announcements reflected a broad push across foundational models, voice AI, robotics, healthtech, enterprise AI and physical simulation — underscoring India’s ambition to build sovereign, scalable and socially impactful artificial intelligence systems.