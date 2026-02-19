Local for global: Showcasing Indian AI innovators

Indian technology companies showcased a wide range of artificial intelligence innovations at the five-day India AI Impact Summit, underlining the country’s rapid strides in next-generation technologies. While the summit faced controversy on the opening day over crowd mismanagement and allegations that some exhibitors presented Chinese robots as their own innovations, the overall event proved substantive. Technology leaders shared their vision for AI, and companies demonstrated advanced models, agents and robotics systems. It marked the first time India hosted such a large-scale technology event centred on the theme “AI for ALL”. We enlist some of Indian startups and companies showcasing their innovations and technologies in the Summit.

BharatGen

BharatGen, India’s flagship sovereign AI initiative, announced the launch of BharatGen Param2 17B MoE, a 17-billion-parameter multilingual Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) foundational model. The announcement at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being positioned as a significant step in India’s push for technological self-reliance in AI. Fully backed by the government,

BharatGen Param2 is trained on India-centric datasets under Bharat Data Sagar and supports all 22 Scheduled Indian languages. The BharatGen suite includes text, speech and document vision-language models. The initiative is managed by a consortium of IITs, with Prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan of IIT Bombay serving as Principal Investigator. According to Tracxn data, BharatGen received $11.25 million in grants from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in 2025.

Sarvam AI

Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI launched two large language models — a 30-billion-parameter model and a 105-billion-parameter model — both trained from scratch using a Mixture-of-Experts architecture. Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the 105-billion-parameter model outperforms DeepSeek’s R1, a 600-billion-parameter reasoning model released in January 2025. The company also introduced Sarvam Vision, a 3-billion-parameter vision-language system focused on optical character recognition and layout understanding of Indian documents. Its 105-billion-parameter model, Bulbul V3, is an advanced text-to-speech system trained in 11 languages, including English with an Indian accent. Founded in 2023 by Dr Vivek Raghavan and Dr Pratyush Kumar, the startup has raised ₹5.38 crore from investors including Peak XV Partners, Khosla Ventures and Madhavan Living Trust.

Gnani.ai

Gnani.ai unveiled Inya VoiceOS, a 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice foundational AI platform that processes and generates speech natively in acoustic and semantic space, eliminating intermediate transcription steps.

The model is trained on over 14 million hours of multilingual speech data and fine-tuned with more than 1.2 million hours of task-specific audio, supported by 8 trillion text tokens. Under the Inya VoiceOS stack, the company launched two models — Vachana STT (speech-to-text) and Vachana TTS (text-to-speech). Its clients include TVS Credit, Bajaj Group, Fibe and Muthoot Finance. The Bengaluru-based firm has raised $7.72 million from 25 investors, including Info Edge Ventures and Samsung Venture Investment, and has also received grants under the IndiaAI mission.