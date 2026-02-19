Eat on time, keep meals light to avoid indigestion

Indigestion is something I see almost every day in my clinic. People walk in saying, “Doctor, even a small meal makes me feel heavy,” or “There is a burning in my stomach that doesn’t let me sleep.” These complaints may sound simple, but they can seriously disturb a person’s work, sleep, and quality of life.

Dyspepsia is a term we use for a group of symptoms felt in the upper part of the abdomen — burning or pain in the stomach, early fullness while eating, heaviness after meals, bloating, excess gas, nausea, and heartburn. For many patients, these symptoms continue for months, and they begin to fear that something serious is wrong.

In most people, investigations do not show any major disease. We call this functional dyspepsia, and it is very often linked to irregular meal timings, late-night dinners, stress, lack of sleep, and unhealthy food habits. Modern lifestyle plays a big role here. However, indigestion is not always harmless. Sometimes there is a definite cause such as excess acid, infection with Helicobacter pylori, stomach or duodenal ulcers, gallbladder disease, and in rare cases, cancer of the stomach.

There are certain danger signals I always warn my patients about. Unexplained weight loss, repeated vomiting, difficulty in swallowing, black-coloured stools, anaemia, or indigestion appearing for the first time in middle or older age should never be ignored. These symptoms need proper medical evaluation, and many times an endoscopy is required to find the cause early.

From my experience, lifestyle mistakes are the biggest trigger for indigestion. Skipping breakfast, eating in a hurry, overeating at night, frequent spicy or oily food, excess tea or coffee, alcohol, smoking, and continuous mental stress all irritate the stomach. Simple changes like eating on time, keeping meals light at night, reducing junk food, managing stress, and getting enough sleep can bring remarkable relief. To conclude, indigestion is common, but it should not be taken lightly.

Living with persistent dyspepsia or treating it only with over-the-counter medicines is not the right approach. Early consultation, correct diagnosis, and timely lifestyle correction can prevent complications and help maintain long-term digestive health.

(This article was contributed by Dr Rajat Keshari, who is a hepatologist and gastroenterologist)