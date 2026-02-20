'Extreme heat rising fast, cities must rethink cooling'

Extreme heat is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most lethal climate risks, with the evidence pointing to around 500,000 deaths annually. As cooling demand is projected to triple by 2050, the global development challenge is no longer just about expanding air conditioning, but about rethinking how buildings and cities stay cool. Against this backdrop, Martin Krause, Director of the Climate Division at UNEP, who was in Chennai to participate in the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 4.0 and engage with state authorities and the real estate sector, spoke exclusively to The New Indian Express.

Excerpts:

How is UNEP currently prioritising India and where do you see the biggest implementation gaps on the ground?

India is a very important partner for UNEP. We engage primarily at the national level, but increasingly also at state and city levels because climate impacts are felt locally. India has made strong commitments on renewable energy, electric mobility and long-term net-zero pathways.

The main gaps we see are in operationalising policies on the ground — especially around climate resilience and adaptation. Awareness around extreme heat and cooling solutions is only now emerging globally, including in India. Until three or four years ago, heat was not a prominent policy issue. That is changing rapidly.