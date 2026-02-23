MRI cryoablation: Freezing tumours with surgical precision

Certain cancers can now be frozen inside your body. Yes, you heard it right. In what could be a significant leap in minimally invasive oncology, Liverpool Hospital in Australia’s Sydney has claimed to have introduced an MRI-guided cryoablation system to treat cancer affected organs. The state-of-the-art technology allows doctors to freeze and destroy tumours deep inside the body with pinpoint precision.

The development comes at a time when cancer care is shifting towards precision-based, organ-preserving and patient-friendly treatments. This advanced treatment option offers patients with certain tumours a less invasive alternative to conventional surgery.

At the Sydney-based tertiary care centre, doctors are using advanced real-time MRI imaging to guide thin cryoprobes loaded with highly compressed argon gas directly into tumours. As the gas rapidly expands, it causes an extreme drop in temperature, often plunging to as low as -180°C, rupturing cancer cells through ice crystal formation and vascular damage during freeze-thaw cycles.

This procedure creates an ‘ice ball’ around the tumour, said Dr Mukurdipi Ray, professor of surgical oncology at AIIMS-Delhi. “The intense cold freezes cancer cells, causing them to rupture and die. MRI imaging allows doctors to continuously monitor the size and spread of the ice ball, ensuring that the tumour is fully covered while protecting surrounding healthy tissues. This minimally invasive method targets solid tumours effectively, with patients often discharged within 24 hours in a stark contrast to weeks of recovery after conventional surgery,” he said.

What is Cryoablation?

Cryoablation, also known as cryotherapy or cryosurgery, is a localised cancer treatment that uses extreme cold produced by liquid nitrogen or argon gas to destroy abnormal or malignant tissue. This technique can be used both externally (for skin cancers) and internally (for tumours inside the body).