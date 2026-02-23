MRI cryoablation is useful for managing small, early-stage cancers

AS India witnesses a steady rise in cancer cases, with projections indicating a sharp increase in lung, breast, prostate and gastrointestinal cancers in the coming decade, health experts say that minimally invasive organ-preserving approaches such as cryoablation could significantly improve quality of life.

“One of the advantages of the technique is it can control recurrent or metastatic soft tissue sarcomas with 86% one-year progression-free survival and low 2% complication rates. It also reduces morbidity versus surgery, enables outpatient care, preserves organ function and synergises with immunotherapy by boosting anti-tumour immunity,” Dr Ray said.

For the country, where late diagnosis remains common, cryoablation could be particularly useful in managing small, early-stage tumours. Dr Sachin Sekhar Biswal, medical oncologist at Manipal Hospitals, said although cryoablation as a precision approach is not new, MRI-guided cryoablation with high resolution imaging has taken a giant leap.