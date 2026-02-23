'Oncology is shifting towards effective and precision-driven personalised care'

With cancer cases rising sharply across India, the search for more precise, less invasive and patient-friendly treatments has intensified. From robotic surgery to genomic profiling and immunotherapy, oncology is undergoing a paradigm shift. Among the emerging techniques drawing global attention is MRI-guided cryoablation, an advanced procedure that destroys tumours and cancerous tissues by freezing them. Dr Somashekhar SP, chairman of medical advisory board at Aster DM Healthcare and global director of Aster International Institute of Oncology, talks about how advanced cancer care is evolving and whether cryoablation can redefine treatment in India in an interview with Hemant Kumar Rout. Edited excerpts:

What significant advancements have transformed cancer care over the last decade?

Earlier, cancer treatment followed a ‘maximum tolerable treatment’ philosophy with aggressive surgery, intensive chemotherapy and prolonged radiation, often at the cost of quality of life. Today, the shift is towards effective, precision-driven personalised care. Genomic profiling has changed the way we treat cancer. Immunotherapy and targeted therapy have dramatically improved outcomes in selected cancers. Minimally invasive and robotic surgeries have enabled organ preservation. Artificial intelligence is further enhancing diagnostics and treatment planning. These advancements have improved cure rates while reducing complications and treatment duration.