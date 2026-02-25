Nine Lakes, the perfect escape

Did you know that India has its own lake district? In the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, nine lakes — five large and four small — shimmer amid evergreen forests, high Himalayan peaks, steep valleys and fast-flowing rivers. Many are steeped in Hindu mythology; others have evolved over time, their shapes and even names altered by shifting waters and encroaching land. Yet together they form a compelling circuit — one that makes for a near-perfect early summer escape. Base yourself in Nainital and set out to explore. With cool mountain air, clear mornings and rhododendrons still lingering in bloom, this is the season when Kumaon feels especially generous.

Nainital: The Classic Hill Retreat

Cradled by wooded slopes and fed by freshwater streams from the upper reaches, Nainital Lake is bordered by three prominent peaks: Naina Peak to the north-west, Tiffin Top to the south-west and snow-capped summits to the north. The vegetation here — conifer forests and pine — gives the landscape its deep green character. Early summer days are ideal for yachting and boating on the lake, followed by leisurely strolls through town, browsing local markets as the sun dips behind the hills.

Bhimtal: Bigger, Quieter, Wilder

Just 22 kilometres away lies Bhimtal, sitting at 1,370 metres and larger than its famous neighbour. Rich in aquatic life, the lake draws migratory birds during winter and retains a sense of calm even as temperatures rise elsewhere in the plains. An island restaurant sits at its centre, offering a charming pause mid-exploration.

The town itself feels smaller and neater, dotted with delightful cafés — perfect for unhurried breakfasts with a mountain view.