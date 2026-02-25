Rooms with a muse

Crisp air. Cold mountain hush. The onset of summer, yet the sun seemed to have forgotten this corner of the Himalayas. In Mukteshwar, we arrived at jüSTa Mukteshwar Retreat & Spa just as Chitrashaala took over the property recently. Nearly 50 artists from across the world gathered here for a residency — rooms turning into studios, terraces into conversation pits, the valley into a living canvas. Some worked purely from imagination; others stood before the sweeping Kumaon landscape, translating its silvery light and cedar-lined horizons into paint. Over a week, the hotel became a self-contained creative ecosystem, with food, stay and logistics taken care of — so, the artists could simply create and connect. The works born here do not remain confined to the hills; they travel onwards, finding permanent homes across jüSTa Hotels & Resorts nationwide, extending the residency’s afterlife into other spaces and cities.

This idea — of hotels as patrons rather than passive collectors — is unfolding across India in thoughtful ways. In Bengaluru, the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa proves that a golf destination can also be a cultural one. Beyond its manicured greens lies a full-time gallery curated by Sublime Galleria. Here, art is not restricted by the usual time constraints of conventional galleries. It is always on display, always available to be absorbed at leisure — perhaps between breakfast and a spa appointment — and crucially, available for purchase. The experience becomes unhurried, democratic, woven into the rhythm of a stay.