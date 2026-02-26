Messaging apps may not work without active SIM as govt sticks to SIM binding deadline

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the government would not extend the deadline for compliance with the new SIM-binding guidelines.

This means OTT messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal will not work on devices if they are not linked to an active SIM card.

The minister said SIM binding is necessary to curb rising cyber fraud in the country, including large-scale and often cross-border digital scams. From March 2026, messaging apps must ensure that user accounts remain linked to an active SIM. If the SIM becomes inactive, the app may stop functioning.

For web versions of apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, users will be automatically logged out at least once every six hours. However, they can log in again by re-linking their device using a QR code.

What are the SIM-binding guidelines?

Under guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in November 2025, messaging apps must ensure that accounts remain connected to an active SIM card.