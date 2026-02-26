Messaging apps may not work without active SIM as govt sticks to SIM binding deadline

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the government would not extend the deadline for compliance with the new SIM-binding guidelines.
This means OTT messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal will not work on devices if they are not linked to an active SIM card.
The minister said SIM binding is necessary to curb rising cyber fraud in the country, including large-scale and often cross-border digital scams. From March 2026, messaging apps must ensure that user accounts remain linked to an active SIM. If the SIM becomes inactive, the app may stop functioning.
For web versions of apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, users will be automatically logged out at least once every six hours. However, they can log in again by re-linking their device using a QR code.
What are the SIM-binding guidelines?
Under guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in November 2025, messaging apps must ensure that accounts remain connected to an active SIM card.
The platforms were given 90 days to comply, with the deadline ending on February 28, 2026. The government has warned that failure to comply may invite action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws.
At present, most messaging apps verify users through an OTP sent to their mobile number during installation. Once verified, the app continues to function even if the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated. The new rules aim to change this practice.
The Centre has clarified that the guidelines will not affect users who are roaming, as long as the SIM remains active in the handset.
Why is the government pushing SIM binding?
According to the government, the move is aimed at tackling rising cyber fraud. Government data shows that cyber fraud losses crossed `22,800 crore in 2024 alone.
The government believes continuous SIM linkage and periodic logout requirements will ensure that every active account and web session is tied to a live, KYC-verified SIM. This will improve traceability and help authorities track numbers used in phishing scams, fake investment schemes, “digital arrest” frauds, and loan scams.
What does the industry say?
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, has supported the directive.
According to COAI, the new rule will strengthen national security and protect citizens. It said continuous SIM linkage will ensure greater accountability and traceability for activities carried out through a SIM card and related communication apps. On the other hand, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents major technology firms such as Meta Platforms and Google, has expressed serious concerns.