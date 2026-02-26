Samsung Galaxy S26 Series brings smarter AI for everyday use

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its latest Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26, S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, featuring advanced AI capabilities. As Samsung’s third-generation AI-powered devices, the new phones handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to focus on what matters most.
The AI experience begins with Now Nudge, which provides timely and relevant suggestions to help users stay productive and in the flow throughout the day. The series also introduces an upgraded Bixby conversational assistant, enabling natural, intuitive interactions with the device. Users can navigate their phones and adjust settings using everyday language, without needing precise commands.
In addition, the Galaxy S26 series enhances AI-powered photo and video editing tools and introduces real-time features such as Now Brief and an upgraded Circle to Search. Integration with AI agents including Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity ensures seamless user experience across apps and tasks.
Security and privacy remain central, with features such as Private Album, Knox Matrix protection, seven generations of OS upgrades, and seven years of security updates. These measures provide users with long-term protection and ensure their devices remain secure and up to date. With its intelligent AI, enhanced security, and intuitive interactions, the Galaxy S26 series is designed to make everyday smartphone tasks simpler, faster, and more efficient, positioning Samsung as a leader in AI-driven mobile technology.
“With the Galaxy S26 series, we focused on making AI feel effortless, working quietly in the background so people can focus on what matters,” said T M Roh, CEO, president, and head of Device eXperience (DX) division at Samsung Electronics.
Other features
The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the world’s first built-in Privacy Display, which prevents others from peeking at your phone in public spaces. This feature is designed for everyday situations like transit, cafés, and shared environments, combining hardware and software to protect privacy without affecting the viewing experience. The S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, delivering top-tier performance. It also supports Super Fast Charging 3.0, reaching up to 75% charge in 30 minutes.