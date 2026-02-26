Samsung Galaxy S26 Series brings smarter AI for everyday use

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its latest Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26, S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, featuring advanced AI capabilities. As Samsung’s third-generation AI-powered devices, the new phones handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to focus on what matters most.

The AI experience begins with Now Nudge, which provides timely and relevant suggestions to help users stay productive and in the flow throughout the day. The series also introduces an upgraded Bixby conversational assistant, enabling natural, intuitive interactions with the device. Users can navigate their phones and adjust settings using everyday language, without needing precise commands.

In addition, the Galaxy S26 series enhances AI-powered photo and video editing tools and introduces real-time features such as Now Brief and an upgraded Circle to Search. Integration with AI agents including Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity ensures seamless user experience across apps and tasks.