The future of smartphones is integration of AI, design & camera, says Goldee Patnaik of OPPO

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Brand Communications at OPPO India, said that OPPO had a very successful year in 2025. He also mentioned that the future of smartphones is not about AI replacing design or camera innovation, but about all three coming together to deliver a more complete experience. Excerpts:

How has 2025 been for OPPO so far? Which segment has grown the most for you—premium, mid-range, or entry-level?

The year 2025 has been an impactful year for OPPO India. During the festive quarter, the industry touched a five-year high, and OPPO’s 13.9% market share, along with our move to the No. 2 position, reflected the strong trust we’ve built with Indian consumers. For CY2025, we closed at a 13.3% market share in the Indian smartphone industry as per IDC report. Across segments, we’ve seen healthy traction, with particularly strong momentum in the mid-premium and premium categories.

Going forward, do you think consumers will value AI features more than design and camera upgrades?

We believe the future is not about AI replacing design or camera innovation, but about all three coming together to deliver a more complete experience. Design, imaging, and performance remain fundamental purchase drivers, especially in a market like India where users value both aesthetics and camera quality. What AI does is elevate these foundations by making them smarter and more intuitive in everyday use.

Going forward, consumers will increasingly value how intelligently their device adapts to them. AI enhances photography through computational imaging, improves performance through system optimisation, and simplifies daily tasks through smart productivity features. So, the shift is not from hardware to AI, but from standalone features to integrated experiences, where AI works seamlessly with design and camera hardware to deliver more reliable and meaningful benefits to users.