Big Tech & Big Ag failing farmers, taking over food production: Report

Big Techs like Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Alibaba are reshaping food production through Artificial Intelligence (AI) which contributes to increased farmer debt, dependency and climate risks. Bottomline: The digital revolution in agriculture is failing farmers, says a new report.

Titled ‘Head In The Cloud,’ the report by International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) reveals companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba and Google use their power in cloud storage and data-processing tools to develop platforms and software to store and analyse field and weather data in collaboration with major agribusinesses, influence government policy and push their products and services to make farmers buy them.

As a global think tank, IPES-Food advocates sustainable food systems worldwide through research in areas such as political economy, nutrition, climate change, ecology, agronomy, agroecology and economics, while also being actively involved in political processes.

Its report also highlights how the tech giants dominate funding and policy spheres, receiving substantial public funding while undermining initiatives that could provide farmers with greater autonomy and sustainability. For instance, farmer-led seed systems and participatory breeding are among the most effective responses to climate change and biodiversity loss. These innovations integrate scientific and farmers’ knowledge, strengthening both ecosystems and livelihoods. However, the tech giants are developing AI tools, private data platforms and advancing biotechnology such as patented seeds which not only narrow diversity but also lengthen the supply chain. It also concentrates the information that needs to be shared.

Having entered the agriculture market over the past two decades, the Big Techs now have a better grip on global agriculture than ever, and are now earning billions in profits. Information and services that governments used to provide freely to farmers to maintain better soil, seed and water health are now being monetised through introduction of precision technology. These companies use publicly funded infrastructure to develop their own agricultural products and services to advance digital agriculture.

Worryingly, these companies influence governments to overlook funding, research and policy in publicly funded institutions. The report cites example of West Africa where companies recommend new fertilizer and seeds as they have remote sensing data on soil and control over seeds.