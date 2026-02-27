Climate change hits global coffee production, but shade cultivation cushions impact on India

Sipping a cup of coffee watching the morning sun has been a morning ritual for millions across the world. But a study by Climate Central says the world’s beloved beverage is getting harder to produce and more expensive due to the adverse impact of climate change.

Coffee plants thrive under specific temperature and rainfall ranges. Suboptimal conditions can harm the quality and quantity of bean harvests. And this affects the availability, price and quality of the drink that so many love. The study says climate change is bringing more excessive heat to major coffee-growing regions. An analysis reveals that climate change is pushing temperatures past the coffee harming heat threshold of 30 degree Celsius in coffee growing countries.

India, which contributes 3.5 per cent of the global coffee production, has recorded a rise of 30 hot days due to the adverse effects of climate change. The country experiences 118 days of coffee harming heat a year.

However, experts say the adverse impact of climate change has been minimal in India as we cultivate coffee under a canopy of thick natural shade in ecologically sensitive regions of the Western and Eastern Ghats. Coffee is traditionally grown in the Western Ghats, spread over Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Coffee cultivation is also expanding rapidly in the non-traditional areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as well as in the North East states.