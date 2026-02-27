Half of Similipal Tiger Reserve to come under AI-enabled cameras

Buoyed by the efficacy of AI-integrated cameras in wildlife protection, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Odisha’s lone tiger habitat, is targeting to bring half of its landscape under surveillance systems. Monitoring of the critical habitat with the help of AI-integrated cameras in the tiger reserve began in October 2024. From an initial 50-odd cameras, the number has now increased to over 220.

“STR has about 1,375 monitoring grids, and our plan is to install AI-enabled cameras in at least 50 per cent of these grids. Our effort is to transform Similipal into the finest tiger reserve in India in terms of monitoring and surveillance,” STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni said. STR is now in the process of procuring another 450 AI cameras to deploy them at strategic locations to improve protection measures. The decision to go for a larger deployment of AI cameras was taken considering their effectiveness in monitoring and surveillance, even in the remotest corners of the dense Similipal forests.

As of now, the AI-integrated cameras have helped the STR management detect over 110 incidents of intrusion in the tiger reserve, which is spread over a massive 2,750 sq km. The tiger habitat’s boundary is known to be extremely porous, with fringe areas buzzing with human settlements.