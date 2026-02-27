Kuno records first sighting of Forest Owlet ahead of Botswana cheetahs arrival

Ahead of the arrival of eight cheetahs from Botswana, Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh has recorded the endemic and endangered Forest Owlet, for the first time.

Spotting of the Forest Owlet marks a significant expansion in the known distribution area of the owl species which is currently listed as ‘Endangered’ by the IUCN, with an estimated global adult population ranging between 250 and 999.

Also known as Blewitt’s Owl, the endemic bird was first discovered in 1872 by Irish officer and naturalist FR Blewitt in eastern Madhya Pradesh but was considered extinct after 1884. After about 113 years, it was rediscovered in 1997 in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra which created a sensation in the world of ornithology.

It is currently found in fragmented forest areas of central India, including parts of MP (Khaknar, Piplod), Maharashtra (Toranmal, Melghat) and Gujarat (Dangs, Purna Wildlife Sanctuary). In MP, the Forest Owlet was previously found only in the eastern Khandwa, Burhanpur and Betul districts, which border Maharashtra.