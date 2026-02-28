Beyond jobs and productivity: The urgent environmental question on AI

Much of the public discussion about artificial intelligence today revolves around jobs, creativity and productivity. Analysts argue that AI will automate routine work, augment human ingenuity and boost economic growth, while critics warn of job displacement and inequality. These debates are important and grounded in real economic shifts. Yet an equally consequential issue receives comparatively less sustained attention: the environmental cost of AI. The infrastructure that powers AI — sprawling hyperscale data centres — consumes enormous electricity and water, generates intense heat, and exerts mounting pressure on local ecosystems and communities.

Growing electricity demand

The rapid growth in AI uses — from generative assistants to predictive analytics — has made data centres one of the fastest-growing consumers of electricity globally. According to the International Energy Agency’s Energy and AI report, global data centres consumed about 415 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2024, roughly 1.5% of all global electricity demand. This figure could nearly double to about 945 TWh by 2030, a level comparable to the total annual electricity consumption of a major industrial economy such as Japan. AI workloads — both training and inference — are the fastest-growing drivers of this demand.

In the United States, the IEA estimates that data centres already account for about 4.4% of national electricity consumption in 2023, up from around 1.9% in 2018, with projections to rise further by the end of the decade. In practical terms, planned AI-focused facilities can require massive amounts of electricity — some needing over 1 gigawatt (GW) of power, enough to supply around 850,000 average US homes. This strain on grids has even led some companies to plan their own gas-fired power generation to meet demand, raising concerns over fossil fuel dependence.

The size of this electricity footprint also dwarfs traditional computing. Generative AI queries are significantly more energy-intensive than conventional internet searches. Engineering estimates have placed the energy consumption of a standard Google search at approximately 0.3 watt-hours (Wh), whereas a single generative AI query can use around 2.9 Wh — nearly 10 times more energy per query.