CES 2026: ASUS, Acer, HP, and MSI showcase latest laptop innovations

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the world’s most famous technology exhibitions. It is held every year in January in Las Vegas and brings together leading tech companies from around the globe. At CES, brands showcase their latest products and future technologies to a worldwide audience. In 2026, major companies such as Samsung, LG, ASUS, Acer, HP, and MSI introduced new devices, with laptops being one of the biggest highlights. This article looks at the key laptop launches from ASUS, Acer, HP, and MSI at CES 2026.

ASUS

At CES 2026, ASUS unveiled its new range of AI-powered Copilot+ PCs, showing its vision for smarter and more helpful computing. The new lineup is designed for creators, professionals, students, and everyday users. ASUS focused on combining strong performance, AI features, and stylish designs to make laptops more useful and easy to use.

For creative professionals, ASUS introduced the new ProArt series. The highlight was the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), which won a CES Innovation Award. This limited-edition laptop was developed in partnership with GoPro and is aimed at content creators. It comes with the StoryCube AI app, which allows users to edit, organise, and share videos easily, including 360-degree videos from GoPro cameras.

ASUS also showcased the ProArt PX13, powered by an AMD Ryzen AI processor and a sharp 3K OLED touchscreen, offering strong performance for creative work. Another device, the ProArt PZ14, is a lightweight 2-in-1 tablet powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, designed for creativity on the move.

For general users, ASUS refreshed its popular Zenbook and Vivobook series. New models included the Zenbook DUO with dual OLED displays, the ultra-light Zenbook A14, the high-performance Zenbook A16, and the redesigned Zenbook S series with improved cooling and a sleek look. The Vivobook S series focused on long battery life and AI features at more affordable prices. ASUS also expanded its desktop and all-in-one PC lineup, including the world’s first Snapdragon-powered all-in-one PC.

Acer

Acer focused heavily on gaming at CES 2026, launching several new products aimed at different types of gamers. The company introduced three new gaming laptops under its Predator and Nitro brands: the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Nitro V 16 AI, and Nitro V 16S AI. Acer also launched the Predator Galea 570 gaming headset and the Predator Cestus 530 gaming mouse.

All three laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Acer said these laptops are designed to handle modern games smoothly, offer better graphics, and support AI-based features without extra subscription costs.

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is the most powerful model. It features a slim metal design, a 16-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate, and support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and RTX 5070 graphics. This laptop is aimed at gamers who want top-level performance.

The Nitro V 16 AI and Nitro V 16S AI are more budget-friendly options. They still offer strong performance, fast displays, RGB keyboards, and efficient cooling systems. The Nitro V 16S AI is thinner and lighter, making it easier to carry. The Galea 570 headset offers clear audio with noise cancellation, while the Cestus 530 mouse provides high accuracy and customisable buttons. With these launches, Acer aims to cover the needs of casual and serious gamers alike in 2026.

HP

At CES 2026, HP Inc. showcased technologies focused on improving work-life balance and productivity. HP shared research showing that many knowledge workers feel stressed, with only 20% having a healthy relationship with work. HP believes the right tools and technology can help improve employee wellbeing and performance.

To support this goal, HP introduced several new products designed for the future of work. One major launch was the HP EliteBoard G1a, the world’s first full AI PC built into a keyboard. This unique device also won a CES 2026 Innovation Award. HP also launched the EliteBook X G2 Series, a new range of premium business laptops designed for AI-powered work.

For consumers, HP updated its OmniBook lineup with new models such as the OmniBook Ultra 14 and OmniStudioX. HP also made history by becoming the first company to integrate Microsoft Copilot into office printers. This allows users to summarise, translate, and organise documents directly from the printer.

HP also improved its Workforce Experience Platform to support hybrid work and introduced new accessories like ergonomic mice, chargers, and laptop sleeves. In gaming, HP combined its OMEN and HyperX brands under one name, HyperX, and launched the powerful OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop. HP also announced the return of its Future of Work Accelerator program in 2026 to support organisations working on AI and workforce development.

MSI

MSI unveiled a wide range of laptops for professionals, creators, and gamers at CES 2026. The main highlight was the redesigned Prestige series, aimed at business users who want powerful performance in a lightweight and premium design. The new Prestige laptops feature smoother edges, full aluminum bodies, and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

MSI introduced the Prestige 14 and Prestige 16, which are thinner and lighter than previous models. The Prestige 14 weighs just 1.32 kg, while the Prestige 16 weighs 1.59 kg. These laptops offer long battery life, AI-powered features, improved cooling, and high-quality OLED displays. MSI also launched Prestige Flip models with 2-in-1 designs, touchscreens, and stylus support using the MSI Nano Pen.

For users who need extreme portability, MSI revealed the Prestige 13 AI+, which weighs only 899 grams, making it one of the lightest 13-inch laptops available. MSI also refreshed its gaming lineup with new Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair models. The Raider 16 Max HX stood out as one of the most powerful gaming laptops, offering top-tier graphics and performance.