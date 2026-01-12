At half the cost, generics work as good as branded

Jithin (name changed) was an autorickshaw driver in Kerala, ferrying schoolchildren through the crowded lanes every morning and evening. His modest earnings barely covered food and his children’s education. Then came cirrhosis, complicated, unforgiving, and an infection that tipped him into hepatic encephalopathy, his brain clouded by rising ammonia levels.

He was referred to Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, clinician-scientist and one of the country’s leading science communicators, based in Ernakulam. The treatment plan was clear: ammonia-reducing therapies, with rifaximin at the centre. “I prescribed it for six weeks,” recalls Dr Philips. But just four weeks later, Jithin returned not for routine follow-up, but in a coma, the worst stage of brain failure. He spent two days in the ICU and nearly a week in the hospital. His wife, desperate, borrowed ₹80,000 from neighbours and friends to pay the bills.

At first, Dr Philips thought Jithin had ignored medical advice. But the truth was far more devastating. Jithin had taken rifaximin for 15 days. Then the money ran out. At ₹42 a tablet, two a day, the drug cost him ₹2,520 a month—an impossible sum for a man living hand to mouth. He chose food and education for his children over medicine for himself.

The deeper tragedy was his fear of generics. Jithin was too afraid to buy a cheaper version—afraid it wouldn’t work, afraid he would be scolded, afraid of the stigma. Dr Philips, too, was hesitant, unsure of their quality and wary of backlash if things went wrong. That fear, shared by doctors and patients alike, is what keeps affordable healthcare out of reach. It is not evidence, but opinion, hearsay, and habit that fuels this mistrust. And it is ordinary people—like Jithin—who pay the price.

Determined to uncover the truth behind this concern, Dr Philips turned to Mission for Ethics and Science in Health (MESH), a non-profit organisation where he serves as president. Together, they launched what became the largest crowd-funded research on generics globally. In just a week, more than 1,000 people contributed, without conflict of interest, to support the cause.