Glamorisation of tobacco is posing a threat to adolescent health: Experts

Growing glamorisation of tobacco through surrogate advertising and its everyday normalisation by selling it alongside toffees and candies pose a serious threat to the health of children and adolescents, caution experts. They said that if this trend is not checked urgently, it could lead to a new epidemic of cancer and lung diseases in the coming years.

Dr Shalini Singh, director, ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, highlighted that children are exposed to tobacco through everyday influences, starting at retail points and extending to surrogate promotion.

“When tobacco products are displayed openly at points of sale and placed alongside items meant for children, it sends a misleading signal that these products are harmless,” she said, adding that branding cues and indirect promotions further reinforce this exposure.