Geoeconomic conflicts top global risk list for the first time

For the first time in its two-decade history, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has ranked ‘geoeconomic confrontation’, involving sanctions, tariffs, investment screening and weaponised supply chains, as the number one global risk facing major powers in 2026, indicating how economic policy is increasingly being used as an instrument of power politics.

In its Global Risks Report 2026, the WEF warned that “rules and institutions that have long underpinned stability are under siege in a new era in which trade, finance and technology are wielded as weapons of influence.”

The report’s top ranking reflects the growing sense that the world is no longer merely dealing with isolated economic disputes but with a new era of global confrontation where trade and technology restrictions have become strategic tools — and where escalating geopolitical tensions are now bleeding directly into markets, supply chains, and investment flows. The WEF’s annual risk rankings are closely watched not only by governments, but also by corporations and investors who use them to anticipate shocks. In 2026, the report said 18 per cent of respondents identified geoeconomic confrontation as the single biggest risk, pushing state-based armed conflict into second place at 14 pc.

Saadia Zahidi, managing director, WEF, said: “We are witnessing the turmoil caused by kinetic wars, the deployment of economic weapons for strategic advantage, and growing fragmentation across societies. Geoeconomic confrontation has emerged as the most severe risk over the next two years.”