The return of the wild buffaloes

The dense forests of the Supkhar range in the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), characterised by tall grasslands, once served as a safe corridor for Naxals. Located on the Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh border, the area formed part of KTR’s non-tourist zone and, till a few years ago, was the most preferred passage for the Kanha–Bhoramdeo division of the CPI (Maoist)’s Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone. “This is where three dalams of the outlawed outfit laid out their ambitious expansion plans to establish the Amarkantak plateau — located at the junction of the Vindhya and Satpura ranges in MP — as a vantage point to expand their influence,” recalled a senior police officer who was part of the state’s anti-Naxal operations for long.

The same marshy and moist forest patches are now set to become the launch pad for the Wild Buffalo Reintroduction Project, one of Madhya Pradesh’s most ambitious inter-state wildlife translocation projects.

It was in these jungles that camera traps installed to record tiger movement were often taken away by Left Wing Extremists (LWEs), who would also seize ration, money, clothes and shoes belonging to the Forest department’s frontline staff. The same workforce is now racing against time to build protective infrastructure to welcome wild buffaloes from Assam’s Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in February–March, more than a century after the species became extinct from this part of central India.

With all listed Naxal operatives either neutralised or having laid down arms by the end of 2025, MP has partnered with Assam to bring back wild buffaloes to the land from where they vanished due to hunting, expanding agriculture, competitive livestock grazing and increased forest fires.

According to MP Forest Department sources, there was a sighting of a single wild buffalo in Panna in the 1970s, but never more than one. The wild buffalo is a key subject in the prehistoric rock paintings found at the Bhimbetka rock shelters in the foothills of the Vindhya range. It is the same region in KTR that has been selected as the habitat for reintroducing wild buffaloes, following a study by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in 2022–23.