Uttarakhand High Court cites precedence to protect elephant corridors

The Uttarakhand High Court has explicitly ruled that the Supreme Court’s directives offering legal protection for elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu apply to the Himalayan state too.

The judgment is seen as a crucial step in safeguarding the state’s vital elephant migratory routes against unchecked development as the state has lost 234 elephants in just five years. The official head count which stood at 2,026 has now dropped to 1,792. Conservationists were overjoyed after Chief Justice G Narendar, on the eve of his retirement, delivered the landmark verdict directing notification of elephant corridors in Uttarakhand. “Revisiting the issue would be a duplication and redundant exercise, as this Court and the State are bound by the precedent set by the Apex Court,” Justice G Narendar observed while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter. Senior advocate Abhijay Negi, who represented petitioners, said the High Court expressly ruled that the apex court directives prioritising elephant corridors in TN has been made binding on Uttarakhand.

“Uttarakhand, almost five times smaller in geographical area compared to Uttar Pradesh, has 10 elephant corridors while UP has only eight,” Negi told TNIE, highlighting the significance of the migratory zones of the scheduled species.