Don’t fall for ‘immunity booster’ products, focus on lifestyle changes to stay healthy

Pharmacy shelves and online marketplaces these days are crowded with products that promise to “boost” your immunity. From powders and capsules to herbal mixes, these socalled immunity boosters claim to strengthen the body’s defence against illness. The idea is appealing, but the science behind it is far less convincing.
The immune system is a complex network that must remain in balance. Overstimulating it can lead to unintended consequences such as chronic inflammation or even autoimmune diseases, where the body begins attacking its own tissues. As Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, rheumatologist and medical director at CARE, Kochi, points out, “99% of the claims that an ‘immunity booster’ available in the market makes are hollow. There is no panacea for boosting immunity.”
One of the few nutrients studied for its role in immune support is vitamin D. Some research suggests it can help regulate immune responses. But the problem lies in how people consume it. Many selfprescribe vitamin D supplements and purchase them over the counter without medical guidance. “The problem is that when you have an overdose of Vitamin D, it gets deposited in the body. At the maximum, a dose in a month will not cause much harm. Frequent or highdose intake, however, can lead to toxicity,” Dr Shenoy warns.
Instead of chasing quick fixes, experts recommend focusing on lifestyle choices that support optimal immune function. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking are proven ways to keep immunity resilient. These measures don’t “boost” immunity in the exaggerated sense, but help maintain its natural balance.
People should keep in mind that the immune system cannot be manipulated overnight with a pill or tonic. “Immunity is complex, and overstimulation can be harmful. What we need is to support its optimal function, not try to boost it indiscriminately,” Dr Shenoy emphasises.
In short, immunity boosters are more about marketing than medicine.
Respecting the complexity of the immune system and nurturing it through evidencebased practices is the safest path forward.