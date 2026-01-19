Don’t fall for ‘immunity booster’ products, focus on lifestyle changes to stay healthy

One of the few nutrients studied for its role in immune support is vitamin D. Some research suggests it can help regulate immune responses. But the problem lies in how people consume it. Many selfprescribe vitamin D supplements and purchase them over the counter without medical guidance. “The problem is that when you have an overdose of Vitamin D, it gets deposited in the body. At the maximum, a dose in a month will not cause much harm. Frequent or highdose intake, however, can lead to toxicity,” Dr Shenoy warns.

Instead of chasing quick fixes, experts recommend focusing on lifestyle choices that support optimal immune function. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking are proven ways to keep immunity resilient. These measures don’t “boost” immunity in the exaggerated sense, but help maintain its natural balance.

People should keep in mind that the immune system cannot be manipulated overnight with a pill or tonic. “Immunity is complex, and overstimulation can be harmful. What we need is to support its optimal function, not try to boost it indiscriminately,” Dr Shenoy emphasises.

In short, immunity boosters are more about marketing than medicine.

Respecting the complexity of the immune system and nurturing it through evidencebased practices is the safest path forward.