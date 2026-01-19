Warts: A common skin problem that is often ignored

Warts are one of the most common skin problems seen across all age groups, especially in children and young adults. They are usually harmless, painless, and non-cancerous skin growths, which is why many people choose to ignore them. However, medical experts warn warts are caused by a viral infection, they are contagious, and can spread to other parts of the body or to other people if left untreated.

Warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common infection spread through skin-to-skin contact. While most HPV strains cause benign skin growths, some types are associated with genital infections and, in rare cases, cancer. Early identification and treatment can help prevent its spread and complications.

HPV penetrates the skin through tiny cuts or abrasions. Once inside, it infects the top layer of the skin and causes excessive cell growth, leading to the formation of a wart. “Different HPV types cause different kinds of warts. Common skin warts are usually caused by HPV types 1, 2, 3, 4, 27, and 57. Plantar warts, which appear on the soles of the feet, are most often linked to HPV types 1 and 2,” said Dr Vinitha Varghese Panicker, professor and HOD of dermatology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Medical experts point out that many people ignore the early signs of warts, mistaking them for calluses or minor skin changes. “Warts in early stages often appear as small, rough bumps that interrupt normal skin lines. Tiny black dots may be seen on the surface, which are actually clotted blood vessels. However, warts are contagious and spread mainly through direct skin-to-skin contact. The virus can also spread through indirect contact with contaminated objects such as towels, razors, soaps, footwear, and surfaces in communal showers or swimming pools,” said Dr Anuradha Kakkanatt, senior consultant in dermatology and venereology at Aster Medcity, Kochi.