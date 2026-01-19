Warts: A common skin problem that is often ignored

Warts are one of the most common skin problems seen across all age groups, especially in children and young adults. They are usually harmless, painless, and non-cancerous skin growths, which is why many people choose to ignore them. However, medical experts warn warts are caused by a viral infection, they are contagious, and can spread to other parts of the body or to other people if left untreated.
Warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common infection spread through skin-to-skin contact. While most HPV strains cause benign skin growths, some types are associated with genital infections and, in rare cases, cancer. Early identification and treatment can help prevent its spread and complications.
HPV penetrates the skin through tiny cuts or abrasions. Once inside, it infects the top layer of the skin and causes excessive cell growth, leading to the formation of a wart. “Different HPV types cause different kinds of warts. Common skin warts are usually caused by HPV types 1, 2, 3, 4, 27, and 57. Plantar warts, which appear on the soles of the feet, are most often linked to HPV types 1 and 2,” said Dr Vinitha Varghese Panicker, professor and HOD of dermatology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.
Medical experts point out that many people ignore the early signs of warts, mistaking them for calluses or minor skin changes. “Warts in early stages often appear as small, rough bumps that interrupt normal skin lines. Tiny black dots may be seen on the surface, which are actually clotted blood vessels. However, warts are contagious and spread mainly through direct skin-to-skin contact. The virus can also spread through indirect contact with contaminated objects such as towels, razors, soaps, footwear, and surfaces in communal showers or swimming pools,” said Dr Anuradha Kakkanatt, senior consultant in dermatology and venereology at Aster Medcity, Kochi.
The infection can also spread from one part of the body to another in a person. “Touching or scratching a wart and then touching another area of skin can transfer the virus. Shaving over a wart or picking at it can also cause the virus to spread to nearby skin. Warts are commonly seen on the scalp and beard in men, often due to the use of shared or unclean razors in salons and barber shops. Moisture, skin maceration, and minor injuries increase the risk of infection,” said Dr Vinitha.
Dr Anuradha added that people often tend to neglect the condition or depend on home remedies. “Warts are a social menace. It should be treated, and the spread should be prevented. Otherwise it will multiply and occur in others too,” she emphasised.
Doctors added that many warts remain benign and may disappear on their own within months or a few years. However, untreated warts can also grow, multiply, and become painful. “In some cases, warts can cause physical issues like pain, difficulty in walking and using hands, infections from scratching, and psychological impact – distress due to visible warts. In immunocompromised individuals and in cases involving certain high-risk HPV types, there is a small but important risk of extensive disease and malignant transformation, particularly in the anogenital region,” added Dr Vinitha.
The treatment depends on the type, location, the number of warts and the patient’s immune status. For non-genital skin warts, first-line treatment usually includes topical salicylic acid preparations. Salicylic acid, available in concentrations ranging from 17% to 40%, helps peel away infected skin gradually. “When used regularly with proper soaking it has shown good cure rates, and is widely available over the counter. Treatment may take several weeks,” Dr Vinitha said.
“Cryotherapy with liquid nitrogen is another commonly used option. This clinic-based procedure involves freezing the wart and is usually repeated every two to three weeks. Cure rates for common warts range from 50% to 70% after multiple sessions,” said Dr Faizal M M, consultant dermatologist in Kochi.
Dr Anuradha stressed that warts should not be ignored simply because they are painless. “Avoiding direct contact with warts, not sharing personal items, maintaining good hygiene, and seeking early treatment can help prevent its spread.”