First look at Africa’s largest airport!

UK studio Zaha Hadid Architects has begun construction of the new airport in the city of Bishoftu, Ethiopia, which is being billed as the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history. Named Bishoftu International Airport (BIA), the terminal is being built 40 kilometres south of the capital Addis Ababa and is hoped to become Africa’s global aviation hub. A 38 km high-speed railway will also be constructed, plus a multi-lane motorway linking the airport to Addis Ababa.BIA’s first phase is scheduled to open in 2030, operated by the carrier Ethiopian Airlines.

This phase will comprise a 660,000-square-metre terminal and two runways that serve 60 million passengers annually. This number is expected to increase to 110 million passengers once the airport is completed with four runways and parking for 270 aircraft.