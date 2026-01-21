Stories from the streets

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has partnered with Airbnb for a special collaboration that blends travel, music and local culture, offering fans a chance to see Mumbai through his eyes. The collaboration is part of the travel platform’s wider focus on immersive experiences that go beyond just a place to stay, placing people and stories at the centre of travel.

Siddhant will host a limited-edition experience titled Lolla India Like a Local. Curated around his personal relationship with the city, the experience takes a small group of guests on a journey through some of his favourite neighbourhoods and everyday hangouts. From local food spots to relaxed walks that capture Mumbai’s energy, the experience reflects the actor’s own connection with the city he calls home.

Music plays an important role in this collaboration. Siddhant also hosts an intimate jam session during the experience. This personal touch allows guests to see a side of him that goes beyond his on-screen persona, making the interaction feel honest and informal. The day concludes with the group attending Lollapalooza India together — tying music, travel and community into one shared moment.