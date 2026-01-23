Govt opens lower 6 GHz band for licence-free Wi-Fi: Will it mean faster internet?

The government on Wednesday allowed the use of certain wireless devices in the lower 6 GHz frequency band without requiring a licence. According to a Gazette notification, the new rules are titled Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz Band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2026. In simple terms, the government has opened a portion of the 6 GHz spectrum so that Wi-Fi and similar wireless devices can be used freely. The move aims to improve wireless connectivity, reduce network congestion, and support new technologies such as high-speed Wi-Fi.

For consumers, this essentially means faster and more reliable Wi-Fi performance. The government has decided that low-power and very low-power wireless devices operating in the lower 6 GHz band can function without individual licences, provided they do not cause harmful interference to licensed services.

What does ‘opening’ the spectrum mean?

Opening the spectrum means it will be available on a shared basis. No company or user will have exclusive rights over it. All users must share the band and follow the same rules while operating their devices.

The frequency range being opened spans from 5925 MHz to 6425 MHz, known as the lower portion of the 6 GHz band. This band is particularly important because it supports much higher data speeds and wider channels compared to older Wi-Fi bands such as 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, making it suitable for next-generation wireless applications.

What kind of wireless devices are allowed

The rules permit the use of wireless access systems, including radio local area networks such as Wi-Fi routers and access points. These devices use modern digital modulation technologies to deliver high-speed wireless connectivity for homes, offices, businesses, and institutions. Although no licence or frequency assignment is required, the exemption comes with strict conditions. Devices are allowed to operate only on a non-interference, non-protection, and shared basis. This means users must ensure their devices do not interfere with licensed services, and they cannot seek protection if they face interference from other users. The rules clearly distinguish between low-power indoor use and very low-power outdoor use. Indoor devices are allowed slightly higher power levels because walls and buildings help limit the spread of radio signals. Outdoor devices must operate at much lower power.

Where and how usage is restricted

The government has imposed several operational restrictions to ensure safe and controlled use of the 6 GHz band. Use of this band is completely prohibited on oil platforms.

Indoor use is also not permitted in land vehicles such as cars and trains, or on boats and aircraft, except when an aircraft is flying above an altitude of ten thousand feet.

The rules also prohibit the use of this frequency band for communication with or control of drones and unmanned aerial systems. This restriction has been introduced to avoid risks related to aviation safety and national security.

What happens in case of interference?

If a licensed service user reports harmful interference from a device operating under these licence-free rules, the government or an authorised officer may intervene. The user of the wireless equipment can be directed to relocate the device, reduce transmission power, or modify the antenna.Such measures are intended to ensure that licensed communication services remain protected while allowing the broader public to benefit from faster and more efficient wireless connectivity.