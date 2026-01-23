Orphaned cubs to iconic big cats: India’s 1st tiger rewilding centre earns its stripes

In June 2005, a tigress died in a bloody fight with a gaur in the jungles of eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), leaving orphaned its three cubs - two female and a male, all less than a month old. Such cubs end up in captivity but destiny had something different in store for the triplets. The starving trio rescued by KTR staff was adopted by the then KTR field director Khageshwar Nayak in a small makeshift enclosure behind his residence, ‘Badrinath,’ Under the watchful eyes of forest guard Nandu Das Sarve, nicknamed ‘Jugad’ for his unique way of having reared such abandoned cubs in the past, the triplets were shifted from Badrinath to the Mukki Quarantine Centre of KTR a few months later, where the actual rearing started with least human imprint.

“They were first fed with ‘keema’ (minced meat), then wild hen and subsequently, goat meat. The cubs started killing goats but didn’t know how to feed on the kill. Gradually, they got trained as they grew into full-fledged adults at the quarantine centre,” recalls Rajnish Kumar Singh, DFO of Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve who served as a forest ranger in KTR in 2007-08.

Though tiger rewilding at KTR started in 2005, it was shifted to the specially designed large in-situ Ghorella Enclosure by February 2008.

The male was the first among the initial rewilded batch of three siblings to be shifted to a natural habitat Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal and went to be named ‘Kanha’ in the years to come. It’s the two females which went on to be part of history. Released in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in 2011, they joined two females and a male tiger from Bandhavgarh and Pench TRs as part of the efforts to revive tiger population at PTR which had dwindled to zero due to rampant hunting in 2009. Once orphaned, the rewilded adult tigresses played a seminal role in reviving tiger population in the years to come at Panna which now has an estimated 90-plus tigers.

The second batch of orphaned cubs, a male and two females, was rescued from KTR’s Kisli Range in 2012 and successfully rewilded at Ghorella Enclosure.