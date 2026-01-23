Tiger tourism at crossroads, Karnataka govt must act decisively

Meanwhile, resort owners and safari organisers began lobbying the government to lift the ban, citing losses to business, livelihoods and employment linked to safaris. The issue came up in the State Board for Wildlife following which the Chief Minister directed the formation of the expert panel to carry out scientific studies, including assessment of carrying capacity.

This crisis also presents an opportunity to overhaul the ecotourism sector in the state in a manner that balances conservation imperatives and farmers’ apprehensions on one hand, and ecotourism-related trade and livelihoods on the other. A major issue the government must examine is whether carrying capacity limits are being implemented in letter and spirit, or they remain largely on paper. In Kabini alone, there are more than 15 large luxury resorts, not to speak of the dozens of cottages and homestays that have mushroomed across the region. The situation around Bandipur is similar. Not all these establishments operate legally and this requires a relook. This uncontrolled situation invites huge tourist footfall that has put tremendous pressure on the whole eco-sensitive zone surrounding the above two primary tiger destinations which often results in frequent and uncontrolled movement of vehicles inside the parks.

It is equally important to ascertain whether the Supreme Court’s orders on tiger tourism are being followed. Tourism was banned across India in 2012 and later permitted in up to 20 per cent of the non-core areas. Even in its recent judgement in the Great Indian Bustard case, the Supreme Court has upheld the primacy of conservation and mandated CSR spending for wildlife. Resort owners must be sensitised about these obligations. Tourism, undoubtedly, has a role but only under strict monitoring and control with tangible benefits flowing to local communities beyond employment alone.

Experience across India shows that wherever tiger tourism is poorly regulated, conflict levels jump, be it in Madhya Pradesh, Tadoba, Pench, Bandipur or Nagarahole. It must be noted that safaris are closed during the monsoon in all tiger reserves except in Karnataka. Earlier attempts to enforce similar management practices in the state were thwarted by the lobbying groups. It is hoped that the present government would take a balanced view, notwithstanding the tremendous pressure. Officials too should give evidence-based professional and objective opinions instead of painting a rosy picture.