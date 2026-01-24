Automatic tariff revision in Draft Electricity Policy

The Ministry of Power recently released a Draft National Electricity Policy (NEP) 2026, which will replace the National Electricity Policy of 2005. The 2005 policy was introduced to tackle issues like power shortages, limited access to electricity, and weak infrastructure. Since then, India’s power sector has transformed significantly: installed generation capacity has nearly quadrupled with strong private sector involvement, universal electrification was achieved by March 2021, a unified national grid became operational in December 2013, and per capita electricity consumption rose to around 1,460 kWh in 2024–25. Yet, challenges remain, including non-cost-reflective tariffs in many segments, high cross-subsidies that drive up industrial power prices and hurt manufacturing competitiveness, persistent financial losses at distribution companies, and industrial tariffs that are much higher than in many other countries.

The draft policy introduces measures that could raise electricity tariffs for some consumers, such as an index-linked automatic tariff revision mechanism to ensure timely cost recovery, while proposing to exempt cross-subsidy charges for certain large users like manufacturing units, Railways, and Metro rail systems to boost their competitiveness, even though this could shift some burden to other consumer categories.

It sets ambitious targets to increase per capita consumption to 2,000 kWh by 2030 and over 4,000 kWh by 2047, while aligning with India’s climate commitments of reducing emissions intensity by 45% from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Improving financial viability

The draft places a strong focus on restoring the financial health of the electricity sector. For, distribution companies (DISCOMs) continue to face losses due to delayed tariff revisions, high subsidies, and operational inefficiencies.

The draft proposes that electricity tariffs be notified before the start of each financial year, while adjustments for past costs be completed within the same year. It also calls for a clear separation between distribution and supply tariffs and requires regulatory proceedings to be concluded within 120 days.