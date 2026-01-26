From wagging tails to gut microbes, how dogs reshape our mental health

Owning a dog has long been celebrated for the happiness it brings – wagging tails at the door, playful companionship, and the comfort of a loyal friend. Now, scientists say the joy may run deeper than emotions alone. A new study from Japan suggests that dogs influence their owners’ mental health — especially that of teenagers — by sharing microscopic organisms that reshape the human microbiome, the trillions of bacteria living in and on our bodies. These microbial shifts appear to promote empathy and prosocial behaviour, adding a new dimension to the age-old relationship between humans and dogs.

For many parents, the benefits of dog ownership are visible in everyday life. “My son became more outgoing after we brought home Ginger, a labrador,” says Anitha Ravi, a mother of two in Kochi. “He talks more, plays with friends, and even seems calmer during exams. We thought it was just the bond with Ginger.”

Aravind Nair, a father in Thiruvananthapuram, shares a similar experience. “My daughter was shy and withdrawn. After we adopted Coco, a native breed, she started taking him for walks, meeting neighbours, and even volunteering at school events. It’s as if the dog opened a door to her social world.”

These anecdotes echo the findings of researchers at Azabu University, who analysed oral microbiome samples from 13-year-olds with and without dogs at home. While both groups showed similar diversity of microbes, the composition differed: dog-owning teens had specific bacteria linked to prosocial behaviour. When these microbes were transplanted into laboratory mice, the animals displayed more social interaction, sniffing and engaging with cage mates more often.

“The most interesting finding from this study is that bacteria promoting prosociality, or empathy, were discovered in the microbiomes of adolescent children who keep dogs,” says study leader Takefumi Kikusui in a statement.