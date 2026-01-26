Mental well-being should be part of your fitness

Churning miles on treadmills in crowded gyms, following diet plans to lose weight, and keeping up with wellness app alerts that remind you to drink more water and walk a little extra – this the daily fitness routine for many. Yet, beneath this visible pursuit of physical health, it is the emotional fatigue that often goes unacknowledged. As anxiety, chronic stress, and low moods quietly settle into daily routines, they are frequently dismissed as temporary phases rather than health concerns that demand attention.

Mental health today is spoken more openly than ever before. Social media reels, motivational talks and public conversations have helped reduce some of the silence surrounding emotional distress.

But psychiatrists point out that this growing awareness has not translated into sustained care or healthier coping habits. “The way we ensure physical well-being — going to the gym, following diet plans — similar awareness is emerging for mental well-being. But this awareness rarely translates into passionate, consistent application,” notes Dr CJ John, senior psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.

Emotional crises triggered by academic pressure, financial loss or personal setbacks are often treated as isolated disruptions rather than warning signals. Many continue to wait for time to resolve distress, delaying professional help until symptoms begin to interfere visibly with work, relationships or sleep. This gap between knowing and acting leaves mental well-being fragile, even in otherwise high-functioning individuals.

The challenge lies not only in treating mental illness but in redefining how society understands mental health itself. “There is no health without mental health,” Dr John says, underscoring how behavioural patterns and emotional resilience shape both psychological and physical outcomes.