Mental well-being should be part of your fitness

Churning miles on treadmills in crowded gyms, following diet plans to lose weight, and keeping up with wellness app alerts that remind you to drink more water and walk a little extra – this the daily fitness routine for many. Yet, beneath this visible pursuit of physical health, it is the emotional fatigue that often goes unacknowledged. As anxiety, chronic stress, and low moods quietly settle into daily routines, they are frequently dismissed as temporary phases rather than health concerns that demand attention.
Mental health today is spoken more openly than ever before. Social media reels, motivational talks and public conversations have helped reduce some of the silence surrounding emotional distress.
But psychiatrists point out that this growing awareness has not translated into sustained care or healthier coping habits. “The way we ensure physical well-being — going to the gym, following diet plans — similar awareness is emerging for mental well-being. But this awareness rarely translates into passionate, consistent application,” notes Dr CJ John, senior psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.
Emotional crises triggered by academic pressure, financial loss or personal setbacks are often treated as isolated disruptions rather than warning signals. Many continue to wait for time to resolve distress, delaying professional help until symptoms begin to interfere visibly with work, relationships or sleep. This gap between knowing and acting leaves mental well-being fragile, even in otherwise high-functioning individuals.
The challenge lies not only in treating mental illness but in redefining how society understands mental health itself. “There is no health without mental health,” Dr John says, underscoring how behavioural patterns and emotional resilience shape both psychological and physical outcomes.
While Kerala’s mental health morbidity is estimated at around 12%, he cautions that the absence of illness does not automatically translate into mental well-being. Many people who fall outside diagnostic categories may still struggle with poor coping skills, unresolved stress, or a lack of emotional fulfilment.
Mental health experts argue that mental well-being must be cultivated early, long before crisis strikes. Training young people to build resilience to manage stress and value emotional balance can help them respond more healthily to setbacks later in life.
True mental well-being, he emphasises, is not limited to surviving difficult moments but extends to the ability to enjoy everyday life and contribute positively to others. “Mental well-being is not only about managing crises. Living happily is also mental well-being. The true index of mental well-being is the ability to enjoy each moment,” says Dr John.
As conversations around mental health continue to grow louder, the real test lies in whether they lead to meaningful change, seeking the right help, addressing distress early, and treating emotional health with the same seriousness as physical fitness. Until then, the pursuit of wellness will remain incomplete, measured more in steps walked than in peace of mind achieved.