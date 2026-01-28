The gem of South Goa

If North Goa is the neon-soaked, high-energy older sibling who never sleeps, South Goa is the cousin who spent the morning meditating and is now reading a book under a palm tree.

We swapped our usual vacation spots of Baga and Calangute with the Southern coast home to Goa’s fisherman’s paradise, Colva. With the new Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva serving as the perfect base for our sojourn, this was a serene destination offering dolphin-watching spots and in close proximity to nearby picturesque towns such as Margao. Having had our fill of white sand beaches and calm sounds of the ocean, we decided to indulge in a bit of local culture and history and 20 minutes later we found ourselves before the 450-year-old Holy Spirit Church in Margao.

Earlier that day we had signed up for The Margao Heritage Walk, one of Soul Travelling’s most underrated gems. While Panjim is flashy and colorful, Margao is the soul of South Goa — it’s grittier, deeply historical and feels much more lived-in. The walk commenced with our guide Pankaj Kamble familiarising us to this sacred shrine and its unique astronomical phenomenon which takes place during the equinox where the setting sun aligns perfectly to light up the three altars inside. He adds to it the story and significance of the Indian Almond Tree planted in the premises and how the area gets very damp during the monsoons as many believe there is a buried step well tank beneath the ground.

Walking across the road we make our way to a private mansion (Alvares House) that has preserved bullet holes in the walls from a dark day in 1890 when Portuguese forces fired on a crowd protesting for voting rights. The firing was believed to be opened from the church grounds earning its name as The Margao Massacre Site. The very street known as Abade Faria — also called the Billionaire’s Row of old Margao — is lined with massive, sprawling Indo-Portuguese mansions that make the houses in Fontainhas look like tiny cottages.