Airtel partners with Adobe: What it means for users

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced its partnership with global software company Adobe to provide several premium design features to Airtel users free of cost. According to the press note, from 2026, Bharti Airtel will offer Adobe Express Premium free for one year to its 360 million customers across India. The company said the partnership, a first of its kind in the Indian telecom space, is aimed at making professional-quality content creation accessible to everyone, regardless of design experience.
Who is eligible for the free subscription?
The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to all Airtel customers, including mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH users. Customers can activate the offer through the Airtel Thanks App without the need for a credit card, making access simple and hassle-free.
What can Airtel users create with Adobe Express?
Adobe Express allows users to create a wide range of content such as social media posts, marketing materials, short videos, resumes, invitations and branding assets. The platform is designed for quick and effortless creation, enabling users to produce professional-quality designs even without prior design knowledge.
What features does Adobe Express Premium include?
The premium subscription offers access to thousands of professional design templates, including those tailored for Indian festivals, weddings and local businesses. It also includes AI-powered tools such as background removal, custom image generation and one-tap video editing, along with premium Adobe Stock assets, over 30,000 professional fonts, 100GB cloud storage and advanced features like auto captions and instant resize. All content can be created without watermarks and synced seamlessly across devices.
Language and local relevance
Adobe Express is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, allowing users to create content comfortably in their native languages. Whether it is festival greeting cards, wedding invitations, promotional material for local shops or WhatsApp status updates, the platform is designed to suit everyday Indian use cases.
How different users benefit from the offer
The partnership enables creators and influencers to produce high-quality, viral-ready content using easy video editing tools and AI effects. Consumers can stay connected with friends and family through personalised designs for everyday and festive occasions. The company said that students can build strong projects, presentations and portfolios while developing digital communication skills. Small businesses and entrepreneurs can design marketing material and branding assets in minutes, saving both time and costs, while marketers can create on-brand campaigns that reflect local culture and identity.