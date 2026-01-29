Airtel partners with Adobe: What it means for users

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced its partnership with global software company Adobe to provide several premium design features to Airtel users free of cost. According to the press note, from 2026, Bharti Airtel will offer Adobe Express Premium free for one year to its 360 million customers across India. The company said the partnership, a first of its kind in the Indian telecom space, is aimed at making professional-quality content creation accessible to everyone, regardless of design experience.

Who is eligible for the free subscription?

The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to all Airtel customers, including mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH users. Customers can activate the offer through the Airtel Thanks App without the need for a credit card, making access simple and hassle-free.

What can Airtel users create with Adobe Express?

Adobe Express allows users to create a wide range of content such as social media posts, marketing materials, short videos, resumes, invitations and branding assets. The platform is designed for quick and effortless creation, enabling users to produce professional-quality designs even without prior design knowledge.